Leo Daily Horoscope - September 1, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - September 1, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

