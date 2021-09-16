Leo Daily Horoscope - September 16, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - September 16 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.  

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6 

