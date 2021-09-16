Leo Daily Horoscope - September 16 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error
Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out
A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup
Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore
Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers
War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist