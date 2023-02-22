Leo Horoscope – February 23, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Leo Horoscope – February 23, 2023

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 22 2023, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 01:30 ist

If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Lucky Number: 6.

