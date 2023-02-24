Leo Horoscope – February 25, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching.
Lucky Colour: Brown.
Lucky Number: 6.
