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Letters and numbers meet life in Karnataka's Kodagu

US-based UX designer creates early-learning books rooted in a picturesque part of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:46 IST
AlphabetOpen SesameSpecialsKodagulearningKidsnumbers

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