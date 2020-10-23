LG Wing dual-screen smartphone set for launch in India next week

Last month, LG unveiled a new hybrid mobile phone that comes with a rotating display dubbed as LG Wing. Now, it is slated to make its debut in India later this month.

The company took to Twitter to tease the arrival of the Wing smartphone series on October 28. The specifications are already in the public domain, but price and availability details will be revealed on the coming Wednesday.

The new LG Wing is very different from other dual-screen phones such as Microsoft Surface Dual or the company's own G8X ThinQ, which come with a hinge to hold the two panels together.

The LG Wing features two screens placed on top of each other. Whereas, the top main screen can rotate to 90 degrees clockwise, transforming from a normal handset to a T-shape screen.

The primary display has a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2,460 x 1,080p) P-OLED full vision panel with a 20.5:9 screen ratio and below it, there is a smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio.



LG Wing. Credit: LG



The company says this form factor allows users to multitask such as watch videos on YouTube or any multimedia streaming application on the main screen in landscape mode ( or LG like call it Swivel mode) and type messages in the secondary display below.

Inside, LG Wing come with Android 10-based LG Q OS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.8) + 13MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/1.9) + 12MP ultra wide big pixel (f/2.2), a 32MP (f/1.9) front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

