Libra Daily Horoscope - April 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2022, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 03:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

