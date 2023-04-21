Libra Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2023

Libra Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 21 2023, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 02:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Sky-blue. Lucky number: 5.

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

