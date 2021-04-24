Libra Daily Horoscope - April 24, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 7
Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone
Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75
Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic
When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive
SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS
Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'
Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms