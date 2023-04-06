Libra Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 7
