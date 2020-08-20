Libra Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

The Moon favourably aspects long -term relationships. Contact with new people possible. A casual romance could deepen into commitment. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you!
- Lucky color: Silver
- Lucky gem: Diamond
- Lucky number: 4
