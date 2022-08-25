Libra Daily Horoscope - August 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you.
Lucky Colour: Orange.
Lucky Number: 9.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Publicity comes first for us, by habit!'
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes
17-yr-old pilot sets record, flies solo around world
North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE
Indian single malts on the rise
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution