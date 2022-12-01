Libra Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 1, 2022

  Dec 01 2022
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 00:06 ist

Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don’t let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

