Libra Daily Horoscope - December 10, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 10, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 00:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion is likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

