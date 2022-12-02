Libra Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.
Lucky Colour: Magenta.
Lucky Number:7.
