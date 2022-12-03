Libra Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 00:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Lucky Number: 8.
 

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

