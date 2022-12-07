Libra Daily Horoscope - December 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Children do well, little cause for anxiety. You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover
Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Belgium star Hazard retires from international football