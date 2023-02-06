Libra Daily Horoscope – February 06, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 6
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima
Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge
Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall
Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair
Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue