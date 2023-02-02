Libra Daily Horoscope - February 2, 2023

Libra Daily Horoscope - February 2, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2023, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 00:00 ist
Credit: Pixabay

You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

LoL: Best Memes on Budget 2023

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

 