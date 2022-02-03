Libra Daily Horoscope - February 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue.
Lucky Number: 8.
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Leaked text says possible US-Russia missile arrangement
Experts see digital rupee as a big boon to India
Gained weight in lockdown? Here’s how you can reverse
Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus Sports Award
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold