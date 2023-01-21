Libra Daily Horoscope - January 22, 2023

Libra Daily Horoscope - January 22, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 00:48 ist
Credit: Pixabay Photo

Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Avoid  joint financial ventures today. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.

Lucky colour: Purple    

Lucky number: 5

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

Lata Mangeshkar became part of everyday life: Gulzar

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

This zoo let people name cockroaches after their exes

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

From red underwears to devils, all about Chinese New Yr

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Rare dinosaur nests found in Narmada valley

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

Let’s not turn our religious sites into selfie points

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

About 1.5 cr people take dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Congrats! You won the ovarian lottery

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

Xosha Roquemore to star in new 'Captain America' movie

 