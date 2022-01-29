Libra Daily Horoscope - January 29 | Free Online Astrology

You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gold mining is poisoning Amazon forests with mercury
Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House
In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites
Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?
'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup
DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday