Libra Daily Horoscope - July 18, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra