Libra Daily Horoscope - July 18 | Free Online Astrology

A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 5
