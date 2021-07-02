Libra Daily Horoscope - July 2, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You'll be busy putting the finishing touches on a special project. Your meticulous planning could misfire too, so take it as it comes. Avoid impulsive buying.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
No escape from spotlight for Naomi Osaka at Tokyo Games
6 fully vaccinated people die of Covid-19 in Seychelles
Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty salutes a big anniversary
UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica
'Federer, Djokovic, Nadal gods but tennis needs devil'
Mentally taxed Olympic hopefuls near finish
Aliens might already be watching us
Who is Abhimanyu Mishra, the youngest Chess GM?
Crocodile enters Karnataka's Dandeli village
Record temperatures in US, Canada: What is a heat dome?