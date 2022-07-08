Libra Daily Horoscope - July 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 5
