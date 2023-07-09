Libra Daily Horoscope - July 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky Colour: Sea-green
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff
Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam
'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent
de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires
Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail
Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final
Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war
How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute