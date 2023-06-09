Libra Daily Horoscope - June 10, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.
Lucky colour: Amber.
Lucky number: 5.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final
'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'
Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC
France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker
'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK
How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada