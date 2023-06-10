Libra Daily Horoscope - June 11, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number: 4
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose
Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'
Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move
One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride
NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes
How could AI destroy humanity?
Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays
Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams