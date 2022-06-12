Libra Daily Horoscope - June 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 8
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan