Libra Daily Horoscope - June 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: magenta
Lucky number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marriages in China slump to historic low
How Tihar inmates softening hard-knock life
Lalu turns 76, followers and family celebrate
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Dhami ploughs fields, sows millet
Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel
Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris
Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare
Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films
Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch