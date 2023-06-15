Libra Daily Horoscope - June 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too.
Lucky colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 9
