Libra Daily Horoscope - June 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  • Jun 24 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 00:45 ist

Avoid hasty decisions today. A trip proves profitable. Your boss is dissatisfied with your work.You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.

Lucky Colour: Tan

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky gem: Diamond

