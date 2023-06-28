Libra Daily Horoscope – June 28, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope – June 28, 2023

Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. 

Lucky Colour: Burgundy        

Lucky Number:  9
 

