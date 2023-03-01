Libra Daily Horoscope - March 1, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You confront an issue that is hidden or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Do not attach much importance to what you are being told. Avoid making any major decisions until tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 9
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out
This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke
India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test
MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh
How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K
'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran