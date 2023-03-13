Libra Daily Horoscope - March 13, 2023

Libra Daily Horoscope - March 13, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 13 2023, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 12:45 ist
Credit: Pixabay

Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution.

  • Lucky Colour: Opal
  • Lucky Number: 4

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zodiac
Horoscope
Libra Horoscope

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

 