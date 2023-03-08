Libra Daily Horoscope - March 8, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky colour: Rust Lucky number: 4.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs
India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan
Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash
Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?
Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants
Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban
Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure