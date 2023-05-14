Libra Daily Horoscope - May 15, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 4
