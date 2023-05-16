Libra Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past.
Lucky Colour: Sea- green
Lucky Number: 4
