Libra Daily Horoscope - May 19, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues.
Lucky colour: Sky-blue
Lucky number: 9
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell
Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other
What happens if you leave junk in space?
Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?
Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?