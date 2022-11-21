Libra Daily Horoscope – November 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 4
