Libra Daily Horoscope - November 9, 2021

Libra Daily Horoscope - November 9 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 01:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Obama urges governments to action at UN climate summit

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Kohli signs off as T20 captain, hints at successor

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

Why air quality has deteriorated sharply in Delhi

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

4 dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai inundated

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor awarded Padma Shri

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

 