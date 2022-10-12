Libra Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022

Libra Daily Horoscope - October 13, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 23:21 ist
Credit: Pixabay 

You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate

Colour: Indigo

Number: 7

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

 