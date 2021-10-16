Libra Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss.
Lucky Colour: Chrome
Lucky Number: 6
