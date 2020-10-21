Libra Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020

Libra Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020

  Oct 21 2020
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 01:00 ist

You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. More interaction with siblings. Education of children highlighted. Deals over buying/selling a house possible.

Lucky color: Sky-Blue

Lucky number: 7

Lucky gem: Diamond

