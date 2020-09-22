Libra Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member of the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 4
Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace
Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record
Richest 1% produce twice the amount of carbon emissions
Dengue may provide immunity against Covid-19: Study
Legendary mountaineer Ang Rita Sherpa passes away
Realme Narzo 20, 20A, 20 Pro series launched in India