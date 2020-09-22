Libra Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020

Libra Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 00:27 ist

You are irritable today, and surprise others with a  temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member of the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.

Lucky Colour: Ash  

Lucky Number:  4

