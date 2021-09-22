Libra Daily Horoscope - September 22, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you.
Lucky Colour: Ivory.
Lucky Number: 7.
