Life and times of Kanakadasa

The legend and teachings of Kanakadasa, a 16th-century poet and saint reverberate even to this day. In his keerthanas, Kanakadasa confronted several superstitious social beliefs and practices. He undertook efforts to bring about reforms in underprivileged communities by persuading them to give up traditional practices and embrace the changing world.
Kanakadasa effectively used his songs, poems and music compositions to convey his philosophy and thoughts, which now constitute an invaluable legacy. He wrote about 240 Carnatic music compositions, including keerthanas, ugabhogas and devotional songs, besides writing five major literary works.
Ramadhanya charite is an allegorical poetic composition on the conflict between the rich and the poor classes, where he uses rice and ragi as an analogy. In all his compositions, the poet used simple Kannada and native metrical forms. His works reveal a perfect mastery of Sanskrit and Kannada literature and show that he was well-versed in contemporary literature. Most of his compositions have the mudrika (signature) of “Kagineleyadikeshava”.
The saint poet was born in Bada village, Haveri district. His father was a nayaka (chieftain) of the Kuruba community. Following the untimely death of his father, Kanakadasa is believed to have become the chieftain.
A new leaf
After being gravely injured in battle, Kanakadasa dedicated his life to composing keerthanas.
This decision prompted him to shift his residence to Kaginele village in Byadagi taluk. Kanakadasa initially worshipped Lord Krishna as Adikeshava at a small shrine in Bada. After moving, he is said to have carried the idol and installed it at the present location, within a new temple in Kaginele. Here, it stands in all its glory to this day. The Adikeshava shrine has a small mantapa with a few stone pillars in front and an idol of the deity inside.
A little away from the temple, a shrine known as Kanaka Dasara Gaddige was built above the samadhi of the poet in 1842. The shrine houses a statue of Kanakadasa holding the tambura. A conch and the begging bowl, said to have been used by Kanakadasa, are exhibited here.
A large sabha bhavana (auditorium) has been built near the samadhi by the Kaginele Development Authority (KDA). In the vicinity is also a beautiful lake called Kanaka’s Lake. This is a life-sustaining source of water for many villages in the vicinity.
A golden-hued statue of the saint and poet in Kaginele in Haveri district. Photos by author
An excellent garden has come up near the lake, where the poet is believed to have worshipped.
Recognising his legacy, the KDA has developed a beautiful eco-cum-theme park about 2 km from Kanaka’s Lake, named Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha.
The statue installations in this park, depicting incidents from the saint’s life, are the result of a convention of sculptors held in 2015 called Cement Shilpa Kala Shibira. The convention saw the participation of eminent members of the Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy and the Kannada and Culture Secretariat.
A tall arched gateway welcomes us to the beautiful park. We enter a road flanked by avenue trees. At the far end, on a raised pedestal, stands a gold-hued statue of Kanakadasa with the string instrument ekanada in one hand and a pair of castanets in the other. He has a bag and a blanket thrown over his shoulders.
On the right side of the road, there are beautiful life-size statue installations, made of concrete, covering memorable incidents from the life and times of the poet.
In light of the approaching Kanakadasa Jayanti, it is heartening to note that the KDA has played a major role in developing these heritage sites and in popularising Kanakadasa’s thoughts and literary compositions. However, it is also important to understand the moral values that the saint and poet preached in his lifetime, particularly when society has become increasingly fragmented on communal and caste lines.