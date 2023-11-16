Life and times of Kanakadasa

This decision prompted him to shift his residence to Kaginele village in Byadagi taluk. Kanakadasa initially worshipped Lord Krishna as Adikeshava at a small shrine in Bada. After moving, he is said to have carried the idol and installed it at the present location, within a new temple in Kaginele. Here, it stands in all its glory to this day. The Adikeshava shrine has a small mantapa with a few stone pillars in front and an idol of the deity inside.