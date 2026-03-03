Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials
Life beyond the grid

Life beyond the grid

We now live in an era of spreadsheet determinism, where anything that cannot be modelled is treated as unreal. If it cannot be forecast, it is deemed undeserving of existence.
Sreenath Nair
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 22:47 IST
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 22:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Panorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us