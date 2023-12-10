Life is... elsewhere

After a recent trip with my colleague to Kodaikanal, she and I hatched a plan to move to the hills in a few years. I would start a carrot farm, she would open a small bakery and we would write for the Kodai Chronicle. As days passed, we fine-tuned our plan — we now want to also have a secondhand bookstore that we will manage together.
Sounds like a plan, doesn’t it?
Whether these plans will fructify or not, this sort of daydreaming made me mull about my (and my friends’) desperate need for the ‘simple life’. The craving to access something as basic as fresh air, water from the streams, sunlight on our faces — just more time to be among nature, to be.
But, of course, easier said than done. Leaving behind the comfort and pleasures of city life completely for a quaint life in the mountains is fine to dream about but tough to pull off. But there are some who have done it. It’s probably because of observing them doing it so efficiently that many of us long for the great shift.
The shift and the challenges
“I put my dog in my car, packed what I needed and drove to Manali,” says Neeraj who moved from Bengaluru this January. Neeraj was into digital marketing, and he works as a business consultant now. He visited Manali multiple times last year and wanted to make it his home. “I like how this place is culturally open and I wanted my dog to be able to move around freely,” says the 30-year-old who wanted to find a home of his own before he turned 30.
Bala is of the same opinion about how free he felt when he visited Manali. From a world of glitz and glamour, Balasubramanian Nagarajan, a fashion photographer hailing from Chennai, one day, found himself opening a hostel amidst the farmlands of Poombarai — a two-hour drive from Kodaikanal. Neeraj started from Bengaluru in the last week of December 2022 and took about 55 hours to reach Manali. It was peak winter. He wanted some wood to burn in the tandoor. He was no longer a tourist; the villagers gave him an axe and asked him to chop his own wood. “I almost chopped my hand off,” he recalled giggling. It was also a very important life lesson for him. He realised how we never really learn these important life skills, growing up in a city where everything is provided on a platter.
Angad Shetty, who now lives in Lapas, a village nestled in the Parvati Valley of Kasol — was in his family’s business of printing and packaging in Mumbai. He used to manage marketing and was tired of the corporate work culture and wanted to move to the Parvati Valley. “Each time I visited the Valley, I yearned to have a place of my own here,” says 37-year-old Angad. It was during the lockdown that he decided to make the shift. He now runs a backpackers hostel, Parvati’s Lap.
Bala too made the shift during the lockdown. The lockdown was a good period to introspect, he adds. He first volunteered at Zostel Manali for a month after going through a rough patch at work. “However great the fashion and glamour industry is, we all have to be fake sometimes to put up with things; but here, everyone is open to you. People are kind and they want to actually have a meaningful conversation,” he says. He got back to Mumbai and that’s when Covid hit and work stopped completely. During that period, he went back to Manali to work in the hostel again. He tried his hands in all departments — the front desk, property management, waiting at the cafe and cafe management, among others. It gave him a first-hand experience of running a hostel before he started one of his own. Neeraj plans to start a business in Manali, perhaps a cafe, but he intends to continue with his current job for now. “It’s not easy to start an offline business here, it has its own challenges, especially with the floods that hit Himachal this year,” he says.
Angad’s business has seen a downside because of the floods but he thinks the place has great potential because of its spectacular views and its natural ambience. He is hoping things will start picking up soon. Bala wanted to set up his hostel in a quaint locality. He found Poombarai after hunting for locations across south India. One of the main challenges for him was to understand the people in the village. There are not many properties like this in the area, so the villagers were not fully aware of the hostel culture. “The village is quite primitive, casteism still exists. There are four different communities. If you hire people from one caste, they will not let people from the other caste come in because they still thrive on superior and inferior complexes,” he elaborates. After a tough one month, Bala became better acquainted with the villagers. Now they are like family, he proudly says. The hostel took about a year to complete construction and opened in September.
Angad’s challenge had mainly to do with construction and transporting the material to the location which is situated at about 8,000 feet above sea level. “The budget I was quoted for the material and the labour was quite absurd. And the people are not really trained to do construction work,” he recalled. Neeraj has been taking it slow for the same reasons. The workers and labourers all come from lower south Himachal or Uttarakhand and they all had to leave when the flood hit. “Knowing there is no local labour, I cannot jump and say I want to start a cafe,” he adds.
Uninterrupted landscapes
Neeraj, who lives in a valley with a view of the Rohtang Pass, says, “It’s an uninterrupted view, there are no buildings here.” He is also blessed with a view of acres and acres of apple orchards. “When the apple flowers bloom, it’s quite a sight — everything is white and beautiful,” he said. The changing colours of the mountains make them more alluring. In the winters, it is a snowy wonderland while the summers usher in the green.
Nestled amidst pine trees in the Parvati Valley, Angad’s hostel, Parvati’s Lap is about a a 2-km hike from the Lapas village. Located in a quiet and secluded place atop the Lapas village, one can get a direct view of the Sar Pass from the stone and wooden cabins. You have to hike in the snow if you were to visit during winter though. The jeep ride from Kasol to the last motorable point, via Manikaran is quite a sight too — with the Parvati river flowing amidst the green pine trees. Bala’s hostel is located across terraced fields with the majestic lush green Palani hills. Misty skies and waterfalls flowing with utmost grace dot the landscape. During the monsoon, you can spot more than a hundred waterfalls.
The lure of the big city
Angad simply hikes down to Kasol when he desires to eat something different. “I visit Mumbai to meet my friends and family but within a week, it stresses me out and I want to go back to my home in the mountains,” he said. The luxuries of the big city don’t attract him anymore. He observes how the moment we step into the city, we’re lured to buy things — irrespective of whether we need them or not. Bala visits the city every six months to get varied food options, and freshly brewed beer, as well as to meet his friends. “But anything more than 72 hours no longer makes sense to me,” says the 28-year-old beer lover. Neeraj has been living in the mountains for about 10 months now and doesn’t plan on returning. “The amenities are pretty decent here, I get a 5G network which I didn’t have in Bengaluru when I left. Nothing really interests me about city life anymore,” says Neeraj who is enjoying a secluded life away from the daily monotony.
Mental health concerns
Psychologist Dr Rachel Jayaseelan, a mental health trainer for corporates, says she emphasises getting as much fresh air and sunlight as possible to her clients. “People who have desk jobs, they’re cooped up in small spaces and come back to their closed apartments — the general lifestyle is contributing to mental health problems,” she says. With the high cost of living in cities, to live a comfortable life requires two people to work. The excess amount of pollution, crowded spaces, and sound — which can take a toll on mental health — are all reasons why people are opting for a quiet life away from it all.
People were used to a very mechanical way of living, they had a routine, but during Covid, they realised how much they had been missing out on in terms of spending time with family or just reconnecting with their interests, like reading a book. It showed them that life was not just about work and stress. So, a lot of people are trying to find a balance now, she adds.
“I’ve had clients who moved to bigger houses, farmhouses, away from the city just to get more pets — 5-6 dogs running around — and going on long walks, these things are not possible in the city,” she adds. She says that earlier, psychological theories focused on the balance of natural elements — inside us and outside us. When you move away, you don’t get access to fast food so you start eating healthier. And there is plenty of time to spend on yourself, introspect and reflect. For city dwellers, she recommends spending a brief amount of time in a place where there is no mobile signal. “We are all so addicted to our phones, the Instagram reels, we forget to spend time with nature.”
Talking about routine, Neeraj says one cannot make plans in the mountains. It all seems to depend on the weather. He had a routine before he moved, and now he likes how flexible the mountains have made him. Meanwhile, Angad, who has been living in the Parvati Valley for about three years now, says mountain life is not easy, it exerts you physically but never drains you mentally. Probably, one day, my colleague and I will actually move to the hills — drink water from the stream, bask in the sunlight every morning, gaze at stars in the night and live a simpler life.