Life is... elsewhere

Bala too made the shift during the lockdown. The lockdown was a good period to introspect, he adds. He first volunteered at Zostel Manali for a month after going through a rough patch at work. “However great the fashion and glamour industry is, we all have to be fake sometimes to put up with things; but here, everyone is open to you. People are kind and they want to actually have a meaningful conversation,” he says. He got back to Mumbai and that’s when Covid hit and work stopped completely. During that period, he went back to Manali to work in the hostel again. He tried his hands in all departments — the front desk, property management, waiting at the cafe and cafe management, among others. It gave him a first-hand experience of running a hostel before he started one of his own. Neeraj plans to start a business in Manali, perhaps a cafe, but he intends to continue with his current job for now. “It’s not easy to start an offline business here, it has its own challenges, especially with the floods that hit Himachal this year,” he says.